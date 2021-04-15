How do people retire early? Say that their debts (including house) are paid in full, they have ample money already saved in IRAs, 401ks, etc., they are expecting a pension, and have earned enough SS credits so that at age 65, their expected annual income from all these sources will far exceed their expenses and spending. Assume they are a married couple in their 40s.
What type of account should they fund now to give them a shot at using that savings to pay for their lifestyle in their 50s, before they access their retirement options (which aren't to be touched for at least a decade)? Is it wise for them to continue adding to retirement accounts now?
How do people retire early? Say that their debts (including house) are paid in full, they have ample money already saved in IRAs, 401ks, etc., they are expecting a pension, and have earned enough SS credits so that at age 65, their expected annual income from all these sources will far exceed their expenses and spending. Assume they are a married couple in their 40s.
-
Work hard. Save a lot. Invest well. Despite how much they're trashed, I bought a couple of variables annuities which I have been drawing on since age 59-1/2 and they have been and will continue to pay for the bulk of my living expenses until the day I die... and if there's anything left over, my estate gets the balance. – Bob Baerker 26 mins ago
You mention IRAs and 401(k)s so I'm assuming you're based in the US. There is no requirement that you wait for retirement age to begin drawing on your retirement accounts-- you can happily start drawing on it early via substantially equal periodic payments. That's going to be based on your age and the size of the account but you're getting basically the same amount every year which is roughly what you'd want to happen in retirement.
Beyond that, though, most people that retire early are going to have a fairly large amount invested in a regular old brokerage/ mutual fund account. It's not tax advantaged. But it is very flexible. You can withdraw whatever you want whenever you want as long as you pay your taxes. Ideally, mostly long-term capital gains taxes.