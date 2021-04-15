0

For Example:

Assume you purchase $1,000 of a bond fund. If the bond fund has an average duration of 5 years and general interest rates increase 1% , what is the impact on the value of the bond. What would you expect the $1,000 to be worth?

Improve this question
New contributor
M Pearson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

When interest rates go up, the prices of fixed-rate bonds go down (since you can now get bonds with higher coupon rates). So the value of a bond fund would go down.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of bond prices to interest rates. Mathematically, the relative change in value is approximately equal to the duration times the change in interest rates, or

dV/V ~= D * -dY

source

So a fund with an average duration of 5 years would go down 5% (to $950) if interest rates increased 1%.

Improve this answer
2
  • Thank you so much for the answer. Could you explain the math behind that for me? Just trying to understand fully. – M Pearson 27 mins ago
  • dV = V * D * dY (from here) , so 1,000 * 5 * -.01 = -50 – D Stanley 23 mins ago

Your Answer

M Pearson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.