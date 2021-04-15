When interest rates go up, the prices of fixed-rate bonds go down (since you can now get bonds with higher coupon rates). So the value of a bond fund would go down.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of bond prices to interest rates. Mathematically, the relative change in value is approximately equal to the duration times the change in interest rates, or

dV/V ~= D * -dY

So a fund with an average duration of 5 years would go down 5% (to $950) if interest rates increased 1%.