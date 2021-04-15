If I owned a hypothetical asset that was deemed extremely safe, and permanently increased in value over time (allowing me to borrow a similar percentage of the asset's value each time the loan reached maturity to pay for the principle + a brand new loan for the same principle amount), would this enable me to endlessly collateralize this asset for a low-interest loan? Of course, I would need some cash-generating source (job, rental income, dividend stocks, etc...) to cover the interest payments, but assuming this was in place and assuming the price continued to rise over the loan life(s), could I not endlessly roll the loans to endlessly get access to cash without ever needing to sell the asset? If I owned enough rental properties or dividend stocks to cover the interest payments, it seems this set up would enable me to always have cash for life's expenses, without actually needing to do any work.

Of course its a HUGE assumption that the asset continues to rise in price over time (and at a magnitude needed for this plan)... but let's just say it does.