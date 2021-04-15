I've been doing some reading into the principles of game theory and how they can be integrated into the derivatives market.

Options and Futures are commonly denoted as examples of zero-sum games, where for every person who gains on a contract, there is a counterparty who loses.

However, the further reading suggests that if both parties co-operate with one another (e.g. forward contracts) arbitrage opportunities can present themselves.

This is counterintuitive, as based of the nature of forward contracts, and the underpinning theory of zero-sum games, only one party should gain while the other loses.

If anyone would care to explain how this co-operatation between two parties in regards to forward contracts presents arbitrage opportunities, that would be awesome.

Thanks.