I've been doing some reading into the principles of game theory and how they can be integrated into the derivatives market.

Options and Futures are commonly denoted as examples of zero-sum games, where for every person who gains on a contract, there is a counterparty who loses.

However, the further reading suggests that if both parties co-operate with one another (e.g. forward contracts) arbitrage opportunities can present themselves.

This is counterintuitive, as based of the nature of forward contracts, and the underpinning theory of zero-sum games, only one party should gain while the other loses.

If anyone would care to explain how this co-operatation between two parties in regards to forward contracts presents arbitrage opportunities, that would be awesome.

Thanks.

    Can you link to some of this "futther reading"? What you're describing doesn't seem to make sense unless you're defining terms oddly. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago

