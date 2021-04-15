I am currently paying monthly EMI's towards my home loan. The current rate of interest being charged from me is 8.5% whereas the prevailing market rate is 6.75%. Upon request to the bank to consider a reduction in my interest rate, they have given me a form whose subject says the following:

Request for switch from existing spread over RPLR to higher spread loan

Could someone please explain to me what does this sentence actually mean, specifically, higher spread loan? Am I at any disadvantage here by agreeing to these terms?