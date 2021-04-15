0

I am currently paying monthly EMI's towards my home loan. The current rate of interest being charged from me is 8.5% whereas the prevailing market rate is 6.75%. Upon request to the bank to consider a reduction in my interest rate, they have given me a form whose subject says the following:

Request for switch from existing spread over RPLR to higher spread loan

Could someone please explain to me what does this sentence actually mean, specifically, higher spread loan? Am I at any disadvantage here by agreeing to these terms?

Improve this question
New contributor
MathMan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • What country is this? RPLR appears to be an acronym common in India so I'm guessing this should be tagged for India. – Justin Cave 4 mins ago

Your Answer

MathMan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.