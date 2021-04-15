Hope this is the right place for the question.

There are many articles on SPACs explaining how things work, so I'll cut straight to the question: I have read and heard people say that a SPAC deal can be good for the target, ie the acquired company, because, amongst other things, the target benefits from a cash injection.

And this is what I don't understand: an acquisition by a SPAC allows the shareholders of the target company to cash-out: the money raised by a SPAC is used to purchase the shares of the target, thus it is the shareholders of a SPAC that benefit from the funds flow. So, unless mistaken, upon merger the SPAC has used all its cash for the purchase, so logically there would be no cash left in the structure.

So at what time does a SPAC aquisition represent a cash injection for the target? Does it happen systematically or only on certain deals?