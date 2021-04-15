0

I am writing from Croatia. I have made some bitcoin trade and after many complictions was asked to open an account at Astroibank and the money was transfered into that account. When I wanted to transfer the money into my Croatian bank account I was asked for a COT code. And they are asking for a big amount of money, claiming that it cannot be deducted from the account I have with them. Is this legal? What do I do?

  • Sounds like a scam to me. Where did you do that trade? – glglgl 47 mins ago
  • The money was transferred from Bitpay exchange in Washington D.C.. I am also sure they are trying to scam me, but don't know how to get my money – Nives Oresic 25 mins ago
  • Strange, Bitpay looks legit to me. Are you sure you used them and not someone who pretended to be them? I don't find a mention that they even have an exchange. – glglgl 17 mins ago

