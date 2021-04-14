Background
Most small businesses sell services/goods directly to customers (or other businesses). I would imagine starting one of those businesses just consists of opening an ordinary merchant bank account at any commercial bank and then they can start accepting payments from customers. Their main regulatory responsibilities are just keeping records for their own tax purposes.
However, I would imagine that if the business was a customer-to-customer type business (say an online marketplace or a crowdfunding type website), where the ultimate destination for the payment is another customer of the business, this might have more complicated regulations.
Question
This is something of a two part question.
- How complex would it be to start/run such a business (doing most of the legal/regulatory work in-house, as opposed to using an outside service like stripe)? Would it be:
- incredibly simple, can just open an ordinary merchant bank account and start sending and receiving user's payments like you'd expect. Perhaps with a bit extra recordkeeping, but not much beyond that.
- a little more complicated, but not by much. Might require a little extra regulatory licensing, perhaps a few hundred dollars worth of fees annually and the occasional consult with a lawyer, but not much beyond that.
- substantial regulatory requirements. Needs very pricy legal advice, very pricy financial filings and licensing (possibly in every state). Maybe thousands or tens of thousands of dollars (or more, I have no clue) in assets. Almost certainly would need outside investment.
- How would these things change if the business is trying to be more explicitly a financial conduit than one that isn't? So for example, Etsy (which facilitates users selling goods) versus Patreon, which is pretty much solely about moving money around.