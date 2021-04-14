When I go to the Yahoo Finance Summary page and look at the chart and hover my curser over the volume, a red or green tag will appear on the right side. If the tag is red, it indicates that the price has dropped. If tag is green, price has increased. Look at the stock GSI.V or GKPRF. When you hover over the 1 day volume and the price has increased, the volume tag is red. Why is the tag red when the price increased?