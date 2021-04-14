2

I hold ETFs in a regular brokerage fund that is not tax shielded. I have about 20,000$ in VT, 6,500$ of that is profit. I wanted to swap VT with VEU. Are there any financial instruments that I could use to swap one security with another in my portfolio? I don't want to sell VT and buy VEU.

Are there options or swaps or anything like that I could use to do this VT -> VEU conversion?

Are there any exchanges where I can barter shares of one company for shares of another company?

Edit: I live in the United States, this question is for US tax laws.

Improve this question
5
  • As far as I know, this is impossible for the average investor. The kind of people that have access to what you are talking about have millions/billions in assets that they manage for their rich clients. – rhavelka 36 mins ago
  • 1
    @rhavelka, that's not remotely close to reality. Trading is taxable. – quid 27 mins ago
  • @quid what exchanges do you know of that you can trade stock for stock without converting anything to cash? – rhavelka 18 mins ago
  • Nowhere, that's MY point. It doesn't matter if you're "rich." When you want to trade in a non-tax-preferred account, it's a sell then buy transaction, which is subject to tax even if you have a lot of money. – quid 14 mins ago
  • How do ETF providers rebalance their portfolios? When a stock gets kicked out of an Index fund, they must be paying a lot of money in capital gains taxes to dispose off the shares of that stock no? How do they handle it? – Aditya 6 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.