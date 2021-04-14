I hold ETFs in a regular brokerage fund that is not tax shielded. I have about 20,000$ in VT, 6,500$ of that is profit. I wanted to swap VT with VEU. Are there any financial instruments that I could use to swap one security with another in my portfolio? I don't want to sell VT and buy VEU.

Are there options or swaps or anything like that I could use to do this VT -> VEU conversion?

Are there any exchanges where I can barter shares of one company for shares of another company?

Edit: I live in the United States, this question is for US tax laws.