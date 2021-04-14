Is the holding date, in regards to either short term or long term sale, the closing date of the merger or the original purchase date for a Mylan stockholder in the Viatris merger?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is the holding date, in regards to either short term or long term sale, the closing date of the merger or the original purchase date for a Mylan stockholder in the Viatris merger?