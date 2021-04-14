I have heard that after the US subprime crisis of 2008,particularly a lot of people were pointing fingers at the Economic policymakers. I am not really familiar with why it is so, a detailed explanation to this will be most certainly welcome.
-
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Subprime_mortgage_crisis – Manziel 1 hour ago
-
1Could you be more specific? What exactly are you struggling to understand that is not easily answerable by doing a simple web search? – Flux 48 mins ago
-
Simple English Wikipedia: Financial crisis of 2007–2008 – Flux 48 mins ago