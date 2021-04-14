In the EU, 3-D Secure is more or less a must have and all credit card payments done online are secured by that what reduces fraud to nearly zero.

I know that in the past 3-D Secure (or Verified by Visa, etc.) was not common/known in USA. But how is the adoption going on at the moment? Is it common to use it to secure credit card payments online or are other fraud protection services still needed?

