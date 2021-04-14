-2

I'm looking for someone that willing to help me out with this problem I have I'm looking to start college soon' but at the same time I don't have all the money to pay for it so if you would like to help a black man reaches dreams and his highest potential please contact me at cell phone number 385-299-9427 because I need money fast like yesterday. My name is Willie.

Improve this question
New contributor
Willie Moore is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
-1

Your question isn't on-topic, this StackExchange site isn't for the purpose you seem it to be.

But if I interpret it as it is, an expression of needing money, the only suggestion I can give you is: get a job and get paid for it as we all do.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Willie Moore is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.