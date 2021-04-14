Both my husband and I (married and filling taxes together) just moved to the US and starting jobs in a week. In both jobs they have asked us to fill the W4, and I've filled the Tax Withholding Estimator assuming that it would give me the right information to fill the W4 form.

However, after filling the estimator I get this message: "If you do not submit a Form W-4 to your employer you are likely to get a refund", as well as:

Expected tax withholding$19,836*

Anticipated tax obligation$16,155**

Estimated over payment$3,681

I am having trouble understanding how I can use this information to fill the W-4. I was expecting that this site would give me (and my husband) a pre-filled W-4 with the right numbers to put in each of our W-4, but that is not the case. For what is saying, I interpret that I should not submit a W-4 to my employer, but my employer is asking me that I submit one.

Could somebody help me out to know how to interpret those numbers to fill my (and my husband) W-4?