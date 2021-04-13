When is a Canadian eligible for EI and likely to get it? To my understanding it depends on:
- how much money they are making
- if they have paid into EI from previous work
- how their last job ended
The last point is the one that confuses me. For example: if someone just quits their job, I don't think they can collect EI. I think the government goes off of the reason specified in the Record of Employment (RoE). Is there an exhaustive list of reasons? For example: if I quit or my boss terminates me within my probation period, would I be eligible for EI?