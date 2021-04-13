When is a Canadian eligible for EI and likely to get it? To my understanding it depends on:

how much money they are making

if they have paid into EI from previous work

how their last job ended

The last point is the one that confuses me. For example: if someone just quits their job, I don't think they can collect EI. I think the government goes off of the reason specified in the Record of Employment (RoE). Is there an exhaustive list of reasons? For example: if I quit or my boss terminates me within my probation period, would I be eligible for EI?