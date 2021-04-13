Your holdings consists of multiple "lots", each with its own acquisition date.

Your brokerage will most likely offer you different "cost basis methods" to select which one to sell. One of these methods should for you to select manually from which lot you want to sell, so it's your choice how much gain you want to realize.

Here are the cost basis methods offered by Vanguard in the US https://investor.vanguard.com/taxes/cost-basis/methods

It's possible to sell from multiple lots at the same time, but tax life can be a easier, if you just stick with one acquisition lot per transaction and split the transaction accordingly. Example: If you want to sell 13 share in March, do two transactions: 1) sell all of the January lot, 2) Sell 3 shares of the February lot. If you have lots of small lots (dividend re-investment for example) that may not be practical.

The brokerage will have a "default" behavior, which often is "oldest first" or FIFO, so if you just click through, it's possible to miss the option. Sometimes changing the default method can be buried deep in the settings.

At the end of the year your brokerage will provide with the documentation that's required by your local tax law. This documentation may not always be enough to calculate the gains but that depends on the specifics and local tax law nuances. You may have to deep dive into individual transaction in your account records.