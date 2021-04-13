0

I'm curious what is my capital gain for tax purposes if I trade a security and never sell my entire position?

Here's an example of what I mean:

  1. In January, I buy 10 shares of Stock A at $1 per share.
  2. In February, I buy 10 shares of Stock A at $2 per share.
  3. In March, I sell 1 share of Stock A at $3 per share.

What would my capital gains in March be? Relative to January, my capital gains would be $2 (March's $3/share subtract January's $1/share). Relative to February, my capital gains would be $1 (March's $3/share subtract February's $2/share). Which is it?

Additional I'm based in Canada.

Improve this question
2
  • Tax questions get better answers when you specify the country. – mhoran_psprep 44 mins ago
  • The specific answer to this requires additional information. Did you direct your broker to sell a specific share (in which case, your election is your answer)? If you did not, does your broker publish their default basis accounting or allow you to select one from several options for your account? "FIFO" (which would be a January share) is common but not universal. – user662852 40 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.