I'm curious what is my capital gain for tax purposes if I trade a security and never sell my entire position?

Here's an example of what I mean:

In January, I buy 10 shares of Stock A at $1 per share. In February, I buy 10 shares of Stock A at $2 per share. In March, I sell 1 share of Stock A at $3 per share.

What would my capital gains in March be? Relative to January, my capital gains would be $2 (March's $3/share subtract January's $1/share). Relative to February, my capital gains would be $1 (March's $3/share subtract February's $2/share). Which is it?

Additional I'm based in Canada.