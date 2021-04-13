We managed to raise fund via equity crowdfunding campaign and almost 25% went as cost (site commission, lawyers cost,valuation cost, stocks registration fees ... etc)

Now my accountant is insisting on registering those costs as expenses in P&L statement which caused a huge losses to be registered in the first year and doesn't make our startup look good as those losses have nothing to do with our core business.

Can we just deduct this from our Capital surplus / shareholders equity without stating this on the P&L ?