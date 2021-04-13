0

In order to file my taxes using TurboTax, I need by AGI (adjusted gross income) for 2019. Since I used form 1040, the adjusted gross income in on line 8b. However, when I downloaded the form, it is blank. Should I just put $0 for AGI?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.