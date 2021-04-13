Just because the market overall is doing well and at record highs DOESN'T mean the ones you picked participated in that. It's like looking at an index and using it as a broad measure of how all stocks should be doing - that's just a fiction. Keep in mind that like the DOW, indexes are a composite view of a selection of stocks, not a measure of EVERY Stock. The DOW is comprised of 30 companies out of HOW MANY that trade? Even within that group, just because the DOW is up overall doesn't mean every stock in the index is doing well. Each company used in the index is weighted differently based on a number of factors, so a 1-point move in IBM has a different effect on the DOW average than a 1-point move in Microsoft or some other component. Apparently the stocks you chose are not doing well for reasons that have nothing whatsoever to do with the NASDAQ as a whole, so use the averages like DOW and NASDAQ as a general idea of the markets, not a true barometer of what your portfolio is doing.