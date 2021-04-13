I never calculated my MAGI, but I don't have any student loans, educational expenses or anything like that for that matter. I just claim standard deduction every year.

My net income this year is going to be in the 175k range. I am single, never married. Am I eligible for either of the IRA accounts? Someone in teamblind once told me that if I reduce my 401k contributions I can fund an IRA account or something. But he told me that it is too late for that.

Basically are there any adjustments I can do to start putting money into an IRA account. My 401k account has very few options.