You don't necessarily buy your option back from the original buyer. You'll buy from someone else on the open market (or possibly a "market maker") and the clearing house will connect the new seller with the original buyer, so you are no longer part of the transaction.

So whether the original buyer wants to sell or not is irrelevant.

If the buyer exercises the call/put before expiry, then you do get exercised and must sell/buy your shares. But it is very rare that it is optimal to exercise an option before expiry, so early exercise may be to your benefit since you get out of a position that you have a larger unrealized loss on.