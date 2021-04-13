In the US OTC stock market, do customer orders have higher priority than market makers' orders? For example, a market maker is bidding on stock S at $10 for 100 shares. Assume that this is the highest bid, and that the quotes do not change. A few moments later, I similarly place a bid on stock S at $10 for 100 shares. Does my order have priority over the market maker's order?

From my understanding, customer orders at the NYSE have priority over the specialists' orders. I am wondering if this is the same for other markets such as the US OTC stock market.