Sites like TD Ameritrade offer a specific lot method of recording capital gains that claims to be most efficient. Such as using the following order:

Short-term loss– descending order by cost per share (highest to lowest), and as a result, taking the biggest short-term losses first

Long-term loss– descending order by cost per share

Long-term gain– descending order by cost per share (highest to lowest), and as a result, taking the smallest long-term gain first

Short-term gain– descending order by cost per share

https://www.tdameritrade.com/education/taxes/what-is-a-tax-lot.page

I'd like to know if there is a proof anywhere that this is indeed the optimal algorithm. Note that I'm aware there are special tax situations that might make it non optimal by including say carryovers etc or wanting to use the $3000 annual allowance etc. but those aren't my concern here. I'm only interested in the algorithm that maximizes the amount of long term capital gains when splitting the overall capital gains into long term and short term, given only the list of buys and sells and no other information.