This is my friend. But for ease I will be referring to me.

In 2020, I began a part time job stocking shelves starting in August. At the end of the year, I received my W-2. My compensation was $1800, my federal income tax withheld was $2, my social security and medicare totaled $130, and my state income tax withheld was $17.

Something seems very off with this. I understand that President Trump issued an executive order that suspended the collection of Social Security payroll taxes but only paying $2 in federal income seems very fishy. I went back and checked my statements and all of my checks from August till December and it matched the Federal ($2), State($17), and Social Security/ Medicare (~$130) taxes that were taken out.

EDIT: I work a full time sales job that comes out around 44k a year.

My question is, did my employer not taking the appropriate taxes out of my check or is it something else?

  • When you did your 2020 tax return, did you have to send in any tax, or did you get a refund? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 27 mins ago
  • For this portion, I had to pay $200 in federal and $87 in state – Jghorton14 22 mins ago
  • Was there income other than from the part-time job? – Hart CO 20 mins ago
  • Yes my apologies, see above – Jghorton14 19 mins ago
In the US we deduct certain things from income to calculate how much of our income is taxable. Rather than have everyone list out all applicable deductions people can choose to use a standard deduction.

The amount of the standard deduction varies by year based on filing status and whether or not the filer is a dependent. In any case $1800 of earned income is below the standard deduction, so your friend would owe no federal income tax for 2020 (assuming this was their total income) and the employer most likely did not under-withhold. I have experienced situations where the W4 indicated the employer should withhold extra but they failed to do so. This seems quite rare.

If there was significant income from other sources you could end up in a situation where you don't have enough tax withheld, this is most common with multiple jobs or significant unearned income. In these cases it's still typically unlikely that the employer under-withheld, they just don't have any knowledge of how much you make from other sources, so it is important to adjust your withholdings if you are in such a situation (the W4 has directions on how to calculate withholding amount for multiple jobs).

