This is my friend. But for ease I will be referring to me.

In 2020, I began a part time job stocking shelves starting in August. At the end of the year, I received my W-2. My compensation was $1800, my federal income tax withheld was $2, my social security and medicare totaled $130, and my state income tax withheld was $17.

Something seems very off with this. I understand that President Trump issued an executive order that suspended the collection of Social Security payroll taxes but only paying $2 in federal income seems very fishy. I went back and checked my statements and all of my checks from August till December and it matched the Federal ($2), State($17), and Social Security/ Medicare (~$130) taxes that were taken out.

EDIT: I work a full time sales job that comes out around 44k a year.

My question is, did my employer not taking the appropriate taxes out of my check or is it something else?