Asked
today
Viewed
105 times
Recently, I became a sugar baby and found a daddy who wants me to create a new bank account for him to send money to. He doesn’t want to use a cash app because he has been scammed in the past.
Is this a scam?
Is it normal to create a new bank account?
Would he be able to see my location?
Jolydia
2
Any such deal that doesn’t involve cash payments is a scam. Zero exceptions. There is absolutely no way a genuine sugar daddy would need you to create an account. And I don’t know what you think a sugar daddy wants you for, but it involves meeting you and exchanging services for cash.
answered
3 hours ago
gnasher729 gnasher729
0
