So I recently became a sugar baby and I found a daddy who wants me to create a new bank account for him to send the money to. He doesn’t want to use cash app because he has been scammed in the past. Is this a scam? Is it normal to create a new banking account? Would he be able to see my location?
1Does this answer your question? Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy? – Hart CO 41 mins ago
1There are a number of similar questions you can find for more detailed answers, but yes it's a scam. If they wanted to send you money they would do so in one of the many conventional methods rather than having you jump through hoops. Typically they'd send some money, ask you to send some back or buy gift cards or some other BS, and then you'd find the deposit into your new account was reversed and you'd be out whatever you sent them. – Hart CO 38 mins ago
The irony "He has been scrammed in the past" while he tries to scam you. Tell him he can mail a check. I betcha he will find an excuse why he can't do that either. – JohnFx♦ 4 mins ago