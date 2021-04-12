-3

Here is my understanding, without a SS card none of the fifty state(S) within the "United States of America" will allow an individual to get a 'driver license' (contract). Without a driver(s) license good luck getting a job! "The "IRS" [Legal fiction] provided no way to opt out of SS taxes even if you NEVER did receive a benefit." So what you are saying is that the [government agency] "IRS" and government "official(s)" by force require involuntary "duty", to intercourse in the public [example: get a job or do business] and the SS card does waive My right NOT to participate? Here is my question: So are you saying, People who were NOT informed by the "SS department" an SS card is a contract and by way of SS card people did waive "right(s)" not to participate receive and pay SS tax? Is my understanding correct? If, yes, is not that fraud or intent by way of "SS dept. and IRS", whom do we hold liable?

I await a written answer. thanks.....

  • I'm a bit confused by the rambling - are you asking if income tax or social security "tax", or both, are illegal/unconstitutional? – D Stanley 28 mins ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because this appears to be more about the wingnut conspiracy theories believed by Freemen on the Land, than a personal finance question. – ChrisInEdmonton 20 mins ago

