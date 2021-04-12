I have some investments in Bradesco in Brazil and need to report them on FBARS. However, I'm not sure how this is done for two reasons. 1) These investments all go through my main Brazilian checking account first.. and are then invested by me online into various types of funds that I can move around as I like (which can be confusing for reporting). However, all funds are all handled by Bradesco and can all be tied to just the one checking account. So can I just report my one checking account? Or do I need to report each investment separately (stocks, fixed income, Certificate of Bank Deposits, exchange rate funds). The second question relates to maximum value reporting. I don't have a maximum value for each investment fund, but I do have a maximum for my checking account. Since all investments at some point left and entered this account, can I just report the maximum for my checking account?