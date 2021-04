I've been working for a couple of years still living in my parents home with no outgoings, meaning all my money goes straight to the bank. I've saved around £30'000+ but I'm unhappy with money sitting there as I feel there would be a better way to make use of it such as private equity or investments after some research - could it be used to kickstart some sort of business?

I guess my question is: How could this money best be spent for me to improve my revenue / increase revenue streams?