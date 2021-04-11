0

I'm trying to find some basic answers here but having a very hard time. I have a job currently and I'm about to lose it. I have pulled out a 401k loan and paying it back through the payroll deduction.

What I'm trying to find out is what happens once I quit my job? Let's say I have a 38,000 loan and I have about 97,000 in the plan total.

Let's say I quit my job, I call Vanguard tell them I just lost my job, can you treat the 38,000 as a withdraw? So it would be 97000 - 38000 = 59,000? Can I then with draw the remaining balance, and use the entire amount towards taxes?

I looked at my Vanguard plan information, and it does not have anything regarding this question. Even calling them doesn't seem to ease my question since they're giving me multiple answers. A couple of times they said I could call after leaving my job, tell them to treat the 38000 as a withdraw then use the remaining balance to pay the taxes and penalties.

Is that true?

I know this isn't the smartest option but I just need to know.

Improve this question
New contributor
John Callen is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

John Callen is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.