Long term assets are usually balanced out by long term liabilities, e.g. a mortgage on the property (long-term debt). Alternatively, long term equity balances out long term assets. For example, if the long term asset (say, a building) is owned by the company outright, then it's a long term asset on one side and part of shareholder equity on the other side. As you pay off the debt, it decreases and equity increases, thus keeping the balance sheet balanced.

The actual decline in value, e.g. through depreciation, isn't shown on the balance sheet. In the case of depreciation, it would be shown on the income statement as a depreciation expense.

In your example, the value of the mouse has declined, and since it's property of the firm (or the person, for a personal balance sheet) then the equity has declined as well. The actual decline of $4 could be recorded as a depreciation expense on the income statement.