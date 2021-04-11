I am new to option trading. I would like to know
For US options, what is time frame for the underlying stocks to be delivered once the call/put is exercised?
If I am the seller of a call option and I am unable to deliver the stock once the call is exercised, what will happen?
When I read about option trading strategy, to limit losses some strategies involve selling a call at $A strike price and buying a call at $B strike price where $B> $A.
If the stock price rise to above $B,
a) the call at $A is exercised
b) I exercise the call to buy the stock at $B
how do I deliver the stock I obtained at $B to the holder of the call at $A? I am not sure how the strategy works in practice.
