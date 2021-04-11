0

I am new to option trading. I would like to know

  1. For US options, what is time frame for the underlying stocks to be delivered once the call/put is exercised?

  2. If I am the seller of a call option and I am unable to deliver the stock once the call is exercised, what will happen?

  3. When I read about option trading strategy, to limit losses some strategies involve selling a call at $A strike price and buying a call at $B strike price where $B> $A.

    If the stock price rise to above $B,

  • a) the call at $A is exercised

  • b) I exercise the call to buy the stock at $B

    how do I deliver the stock I obtained at $B to the holder of the call at $A? I am not sure how the strategy works in practice.

Thank you

