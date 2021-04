I'm looking for good financial reports from Polish stock markets (GPW & NewConnect), I've found some data on [pl] biznessradar.pl & tradingview.com, but sometime they have different number for some appropriate position (ex. CCC company COGS (2020 Q3) is different biznessradar CCC vs tradingview CCC, but the same field is good in case of PKNORLEN tradingview.com PKN vs biznesradar.pl PKN).

Unfortunately there is no data for Polish stock market on yahoo (At least I didn't found).

Do you know any other good sources for companies financial data?