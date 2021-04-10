2

Suppose this year I have a capital gain of 200 thousand pounds, but last year I had a loss of 50 thousand pounds... this year can I pay taxes only on 150 thousand pounds of capital gain?

And what if the events happen in the opposite order: suppose last year I had a capital gain of 200 thousand pounds and I paid taxes on that, and this year I have 50 thousand pounds of losses. Can I get money back for overpaid taxes? Or reduce capital gain on which to pay taxes next year?

I'm asking as I'm investing in cryptocurrency, but I think the same apply to any type of investment.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.