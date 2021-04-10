Failed Iron Condor while market price was under Short Call Spread

My short call spread was at $412, and market price was $410.50... I was 100% in returns until RH closed my call spread for a negative $5,688... I do not understand what I did wrong here... any help on this is greatly appreciated.
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community