Let us assume there is a listed company x. Currently it has 100 shares issued to trade in free float market. Another assumption would be that every order will be executed on market price. There is no option for bid and ask or any limit order. Current price of stock is let say 10. Now please let me know if I purchase one share of company x at the market price of 10. How it will effect the stock price. And please add and exemplify some other scenarios whichever you find good to explain more. For more information let say promoters of the company holds 100 shares with them like 50% of the company is with promoters and the other half is with people who invest or trade in that company. If I've missed to tell or assume any other vital info. needed please assume it yourself while mentioning it. Thank You