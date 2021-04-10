Please don't argue about how risky or irresponsible such a trading strategy is. Many financial publications described that Mr Hwang got a leverage of about 1:5 meaning for each $100 of his own money he could buy $500 in stocks. How can a normal person get such a leverage without using options or CFDs?
-
In the US, a Pattern Day Trader gets 4:1 leverage intraday. Some brokers raised it to 30% a few weeks before last November's election due to the expectation of higher volatility but I don't know if they have reverted back to 4:1 since then. – Bob Baerker 39 mins ago