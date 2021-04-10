I want to submit EIS claim form, but the form I got from the company is accidentally damaged, so I want to find the blank form, print it and submit. But for some weird reason I just cannot find the blank EIS claim form anywhere. Does anyone know where I can get my hands on one?
I'm a bit confused, what form exactly are you trying to submit? I'm only aware of claiming EIS relief as part of a Self Assessment claim (which you can do online). Are you talking about EIS3 / EIS5 which the company would have sent to you? You can't get a blank one of those and fill it in yourself as it would have been issued by the company. – Vicky 22 mins ago
Oh I think I get it now. You're trying to submit the EIS3 claim sheet which is attached to the EIS3 form you got from the company? – Vicky 20 mins ago
@Vicky I want to submit it via post to claim relief for the previous tax year. Afaik you cannot do that online – Tofig Hasanov 20 mins ago
I think your best bet will be to email HMRC to ask for a clean copy of the form (or email the company that issued it and ask for a re-issue). – Vicky 15 mins ago