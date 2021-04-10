The academic definition of shorting is to borrow someone else's asset such as stocks, sell it now and repay it later. So I assume that when I short the stocks, money is credited to my account from a stock exchange. This is what I learned from my finance textbook.

However, when I trade cryptocurrencies on Binance or Coinbase and short cryptos, no crypto exchanges give me money to my account. Only unrealized Profit and Loss changes in accordance with price changes. What I assumed was that if I short 1 BTC, a crypto exchange would give me about 60,000 USD, the price of 1 BTC. This never happens.

Can anyone fill in the gap between my understanding of shorting and the reality of it, please?