I'm a bit embarrassed by this question. The work I was doing prior to COVID got shut down. I have since started a retail job that is close to minimum wage ($14.70/hr). I normally work 30-40 hours per week. Also I have some very part time work where they consider me a contractor, but this is unreliable.

Given the CRB is it even worth it to have a job that pays part time? If CRB gives everyone $1000 every 2 week that's almost as much as I make by working. My understanding is the CRB is only intended for people who aren't eligible for EI. Is it even worth working for minimum wage instead of collecting EI?

If I wasn't working I would be spending more time looking for a real job. Is any amount of paid work allowed when on CRB?