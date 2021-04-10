I have a question, when you sell
options
(Call, Put) you get
credit upfront, but my question is where you can see these credit amounts? in
Stocks & Options or in
Brokerage Cash
- When you sell call all your underlying stocks are used as Collateral.
- When you sell PUT then your cash used as collateral.
I have a question here:
Let's say you have an account with
Stocks & Options = $20,000.00
Brokerage Cash = $10,000.00
You sold a PUT option and collected $1000.00. So here that $1000.00 with go to Stocks & Options and you can see new value?
Stocks & Options = $21,000.00
Brokerage Cash = $0
2nd Use Case: Let's bought the option back before expiry to close the position and paid $200.00 and released the collateral amount ($10,000) What would be the new Account Value?
Stocks & Options = $21,800.00
Brokerage Cash = $10000.00