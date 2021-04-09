There's not a "formula". You need to figure out what house you want to build, get a design, get a quote from a builder (including all of the options you want), add the cost of the land to that quote, and compare with buying an existing house. There are a lot of variables there - how "complex" is the house to build? How expensive do you want the appliances, fixtures, etc. to be?

I will say that it's not always cheaper to build your own house. The main benefit of building your own house is that you can get almost exactly the house you want, but that comes with a LOT of planning upfront, decisions to make along the way, and responsibility if anything doesn't come out how you envisioned it.

It's a long, time-consuming process, it's not an easy way to get a "cheap" house. You might save some money if you pick a pre-designed plan from the builder and let them choose all of the options, but that takes a lot of the fun out of having a new house. And the builder may just mark up the house to market value rather then building it for you for "cost".