I am a US citizen residing in the UK (long-term, possibly including in retirement). My spouse is also a US citizen, and my children have dual citizenships.

Are there any investments available to us that have the same tax benefits as both a UK ISA and a US IRA — i.e., an ISA with no (or minimal) US tax burden, or an IRA with no (or minimal) UK tax burden? Are there any particular pitfalls?

This seems like it should be a relatively common need, but I can’t find any definitive answers.