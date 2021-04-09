I'm in my mid twenties living in the US, in a relatively inexpensive city (my rent is 930 a month).

I max out 401k, 80% going to ROTH 401k, 20% traditional 401k (I expect I'm going to have to pay more taxes in retirement than right now).

I max out my ROTH IRA, 6000 a year

I max out my HSA, I'm young and I don't use the money from it at all, set it to invest automatically. 3550 maxed out

My gross income is $86,000 about.

I have no debt, no loans.

The 40k I have in my account is purely from savings, none of it is from windfall or anything.

My best guess is I should take $20,000 and put it into index funds. I'm worried about tax implications and what happens with dividends (like are some funds automatically withheld? I know I'll make more overall but will I end up having to pay if I make enough in dividends come tax season, and then possibly not have enough out of pocket money to pay that?). I would probably be using Vanguard. I have no goal to "use" this money for anything, maybe bolster retirement income or something.

I'm not married, I don't own a home and don't have kids, the advice here is either not really relevant to my demographic and doesn't help me make a decision on what to do with my money.