I'm in my mid twenties living in the US, in a relatively inexpensive city (my rent is 930 a month).

I max out 401k, 80% going to ROTH 401k, 20% traditional 401k (I expect I'm going to have to pay more taxes in retirement than right now).

I max out my ROTH IRA, 6000 a year

I max out my HSA, I'm young and I don't use the money from it at all, set it to invest automatically. 3550 maxed out

My gross income is $86,000 about.

I have no debt, no loans.

The 40k I have in my account is purely from savings, none of it is from windfall or anything.

My best guess is I should take $20,000 and put it into index funds. I'm worried about tax implications and what happens with dividends (like are some funds automatically withheld? I know I'll make more overall but will I end up having to pay if I make enough in dividends come tax season, and then possibly not have enough out of pocket money to pay that?). I would probably be using Vanguard. I have no goal to "use" this money for anything, maybe bolster retirement income or something.

I'm not married, I don't own a home and don't have kids, the advice here is either not really relevant to my demographic and doesn't help me make a decision on what to do with my money.

    @Lawrence Sorry, i accidentally edited away the question from the title, I just want to know what I can do to maximize the value of my money next, ie someone who asks what to do after 401k maxes out, is told roth IRA, people who max out roth IRA are told HSA, what is the next step for someone whose already done those steps, and has savings?
    There's a lot of focus on their marital status and mortgage that is just not relevant to me, and a lot of "maybes" that don't really advance where I'm at right now. I'm not married, I don't own a home, and I have clear specified funds with what I'm unsure what to do with, I saw that post before posting this and it simply did not help me.
