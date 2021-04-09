Nasdaq provides a real-time list of trades which you can navigate for five pages, detailed per second. Is there any way to get this data for previous days ? For example, I'd like to know what trades (price / volume) were made for TSLA last Monday between 10-11am PT.
Refinitiv, Fact Set and Bloomberg can all provide that data at a cost but just be aware of how much data it might turn out to be and that the cost is based on the amount that you want. We got 3 months worth of FX tick data once and it had to come on an external HDD because of how much data it was and it cost a significant proportion of our contract value! – MD-Tech yesterday
Interesting. All I need is a single 2-3 hours of a specific date. – user5365075 yesterday
1The page you linked to has just trades (time & sales). Historical time and sales are considerably easier to get than historical quotes. What do you need? – Lou yesterday
I need trades, not quotes. In practice, there's a particular stock for which I'd like to see the trades done on a specific date for 1-2 hours. I need volume and price for those trades. Just like what the Nasdaq site gives you, but for previous days. – user5365075 31 mins ago
First, contact your broker and ask them if they have this data.
Otherwise, you will have to pay for the data. Since your question mentions Nasdaq specifically, I assume that you are looking for a data product from Nasdaq. In that case, one Nasdaq product I am aware of is the NASDAQ Market Replay PRO. Note that this product may be an overkill for your use case, and it may be too expensive.