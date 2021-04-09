0

I am in my early 20s and currently contribute ~18% of my income to my retirement accounts, 7% to company sponsored Roth 401k (Popular Investment Company) and 11% into my Roth IRA (A "Big 3" Company). My company also contributes an additional 4% to the Roth 401k automatically, no matter how much I contribute. Since they are both Roth accounts, I get the advantage of tax free returns, so that isn't a factor in this.

Here's the average rate of return for the investments (Split among Small & Large Cap Growth Mutual Funds) I've currently selected for each account:

  • Roth IRA Investments 5 year Annual Return: 19.05%
  • Roth 401k 5 Investments year Annual Return: 16.20%

I am aware that these rates of return can vary over time, so I don't want to contribute only on rates of return. They are the most aggressive funds with low expense ratios (<.08%) that I can get within those accounts.

I am wondering if there is any general investing advice on how I should split these contributions between the two accounts. Are there any general strategies such as splitting contributions 50/50, 70/30. or 90/10?

