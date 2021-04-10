Generally, (and not considering Roth vs traditional status) the way you would want to prioritize/order these contributions would be the following:

401(k) up to whatever is required to capture maximum employer match (in your case this is 0)

IRA up to maximum. Currently this maximum is the lesser of your earned income or $6,000 (or $7,000 if you are over 50). This limit changes from time to time

401(k) up to maximum. Currently this maximum is $19,500 ($26,000 if you are over 50). This limit changes from time to time.

Taxable investment account

Note that the IRA and 401(k) are not investments themselves; they are accounts in which you hold investments. This is one of the key reasons for the order listed here. Often, the investment selection in a 401(k) plan is limited, and may be subject to higher fees than you can get on your own. Even when that is the case, the employer match is free money, so it would have to be a particularly horrible 401(k) plan for the match to not be worth it. If the available investment options in your 401(k) are good, or at least are consistent with how you would (or do) invest your money in other accounts, then the performance should be the same between them (unless you have different allocations). In this case, performance and cost would not be driving factors in the decision of investment order.

The other factor that drives this order is access to the money. Contributions to a Roth IRA can be withdrawn at any time, without penalty (although you cannot then return that money to the account). For this reason, some people use Roth IRAs as more of a tax-free emergency fund than a retirement investment vehicle. Conversely, you generally can't access 401(k) money without leaving your job (there are some exceptions, but it is very plan-dependent). So if you expect you might need access to this money in an emergency and want simpler access to it, it would be better to have it in a Roth IRA.

The taxable investment account is listed last simply because it does not provide a tax advantage. It does however provide the most liquidity. You can access the money at any time with no penalty (although you will have to pay taxes on any capital gains when you sell investments), but will be taxed on interest, dividends, and capital gains in this account. If your 401(k) has very high fees, it may make sense to put more money here rather than in your 401(k) plan (beyond capturing the employer match).