i got my roof redone recently and insurance paid 22k and it only cost 18k to replace .my name was on check with the roofing company ,so i signed it and gave the check to the roofing company. i have not received a dime of what was over paid by insurance. it has been 3 weeks since i gave them the checks. i have tried contacting them and was told i won't be getting any of what was left .what should i do? do they have any rights to that money?
So the insurance company issued you a check in your name, you endorsed it and gave it to the roofing company? Did they give you an invoice for the $18k? – D Stanley 40 mins ago
my name and the roofing companies name was on it.i was told to sign it and give it to the roofing company to cash. and yes i have an invoice for the 18k – angela 39 mins ago
Did you inquire with your insurance company? I wouldn't expect you to get the excess, it would go back to the insurance company if they overpaid since they were covering the actual cost. – Hart CO 13 mins ago
i have not inquired with the insurance company yet .wouldn't the roofing company tell me that they gave the money back to insurance? or wouldn't that be my responsibility? – angela 8 mins ago